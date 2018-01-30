Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Jan. 31 Illinois basketball chat
Wednesday, January 31, 2018 - 12:30pm

February will be a busy month for the Illinois basketball team with eight Big Ten games remaining on the schedule before the conference tournament in New York City. Will the Illini fare better in February than they did in January? What positive steps forward have they taken? How does the recruiting front look? Beat writer Scott Richey will answer these questions and more in his weekly chat at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.