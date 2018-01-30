Jan. 31 Illinois basketball chat
February will be a busy month for the Illinois basketball team with eight Big Ten games remaining on the schedule before the conference tournament in New York City. Will the Illini fare better in February than they did in January? What positive steps forward have they taken? How does the recruiting front look? Beat writer Scott Richey will answer these questions and more in his weekly chat at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Commenting
Login to comment or to shop for deal of the day or books.