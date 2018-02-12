Feb. 15 Illinois basketball chat
February will end in a flurry of games for the Illini — especially the last week of the season with four games in an eight-day span. That will happen after Illinois heads to Indiana on Wednesday for its rematch with the Hoosiers. The first game was a win for the Illini. With beat writer Scott Richey on the road during the typical chat time, he'll answer all of your Illinois questions at 2:30 p.m. Thursday after returning from Bloomington. Like how will this season finish up? Or what's next on the recruiting front? Submit your questions early and often.
Commenting
Login to comment or to shop for deal of the day or books.