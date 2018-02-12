Feb. 15 Illinois basketball chat

February will end in a flurry of games for the Illini — especially the last week of the season with four games in an eight-day span. That will happen after Illinois heads to Indiana on Wednesday for its rematch with the Hoosiers. The first game was a win for the Illini. With beat writer Scott Richey on the road during the typical chat time, he'll answer all of your Illinois questions at 2:30 p.m. Thursday after returning from Bloomington. Like how will this season finish up? Or what's next on the recruiting front? Submit your questions early and often.