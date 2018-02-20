Feb. 22 Illinois basketball chat

How will the final two regular-season games play out for the Illini? What seed will Brad Underwood's program get in the Big Ten tournament? Can they avoid playing on the first day at Madison Square Garden? What will the roster look like next season? How is the recruitment of E.J. Liddell, Francis Okoro and others going? Beat writer Scott Richey handles your questions at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday before the Illini host Purdue in the final game at State Farm Center this season. Feel free to submit questions ahead of time.