March 14 Illinois basketball chat

March Madness might be happening without Illinois, but that doesn't mean the basketball world is moving on without the Illini. Consider the early end to the season a jumpstart on recruiting. Even with commitments from Alan Griffin and Samba Kane to team up with Ayo Dosunmu in the 2018 class, Illinois coach Brad Underwood probably isn't done. Our beat writer will chat about all things Illini hoops at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Submit your questions now.