Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Thursday, March 15, 2018 83 Today's Paper

March 15 Special Illinois basketball chat
| Subscribe

March 15 Special Illinois basketball chat

Thursday, March 15, 2018 - 12:00pm

The Illini just lost their leading scorer and rebounder from this past season with Leron Black's decision to turn pro. The Memphis native probably would have been their leading scorer and rebounder again in 2018-19. What does it mean moving forward for the Illini. Ask beat writer Scott Richey in today's special basketball chat. He'll start answering your questions at noon, but feel free to submit them now.

Scott Richey wrote 5 hours 44 min ago
Profile Picture

Well, I didn't think I'd be back here so soon after Wednesday's regular chat. But when Leron Black opts to turn pro, certainly altering what Illinois might be in 2018-19, it's time for a special edition of the basketball chat.

 

ChampaignBound wrote 5 hours 44 min ago

Other than Josh Cunnigham any word on other potential graduate transfers for the Illini? With the loss of Leron and other potential departures down low I see the team really struggling in the paint unless they add some experience around the rim. 

Does this departure force Kipper into more of a small ball 4 role next year? I thought he could really explode next year if able to play on the wing more often.  

Scott Richey wrote 5 hours 38 min ago
Profile Picture

ChampaignBound,

The graduate transfer pool is growing each day, but right now it's so incomplete there's no telling who may or may not be available. There is some rumor/idea that South Dakota State's Mike Daum could be a potential grad transfer, and he would basically be the most coveted player on the market. We'll see. Whoever it is, Illinois would benefit by adding a veteran big man — especially now htat Leron Black is leaving.

I can see Kipper Nichols playing at both the 3 and 4. Brad Underwood isn't averse to small ball lineup, and depending on which guards are available (i.e. will the Illini get Courtney Ramey or not?) I think small ball looks good be prevalent. Nichols can be effective at either spot, but I would be intrigued if he could really take advantage of his  physicality and athleticism on the wing.

zpfled wrote 5 hours 38 min ago

Let's say we get Jones and at least a transfer big who can replace Leron's defense and rebounding, but can't necessarily be counted on as a scoring option.

Will we be better next season than this season?

Scott Richey wrote 5 hours 33 min ago
Profile Picture

zpfled,

That's a tough question, and it really depends on the transfer big. Transfers just haven't seemed to work out that well at Illinois. Ideally, Leron Black's replacement would be a scoring option, too, because if he isn't the Illini better shoot the ball a whole heck of a lot better than they did this past season.

Under your parameters of a defense and rebounding transfer big plus Tevian Jones, I give it a maybe that Illinois is better. Have to win some of those close games that were losses in 2017-18.

Phil Ranger wrote 5 hours 33 min ago

When does Finke leave?

Scott Richey wrote 5 hours 31 min ago
Profile Picture

Phil,

What if he doesn't. I think there's one thing that will play a big role in the decision Michael Finke makes. If the plan is to actually play him as a stretch 4 and not have him guard 5s, then I think he'll still see a fit at Illinois. That, of course, is dependent on how Brad Underwood fills out his frontcourt. The Illini need somebody more than Samba Kane.

Khan El-Sanderz wrote 5 hours 31 min ago

Happy for Leron but oof, this is going to hurt.  What options do they have - grad transfer or JUCO is the only things coming to mind?  No low post scoring will be awful.

Scott Richey wrote 5 hours 29 min ago
Profile Picture

Khan El-Sanderz

Illinois is still looking at 2018 bigs (like Giorgi Bezhanishvili), but Leron Black's decision only reinforces the need for a big man that could step in right away and contribute. I think the grad transfer market is the best option because it fills a short-term need and also frees up a scholarship again for 2019, which is a big year for the Illini with E.J. Liddell and Francis Okoro the priorities.

But, yeah, whoever is added better be able to score. Illinois needs to have that option, too.

 

Eddie Johnsons Jump Shot wrote 5 hours 29 min ago

2 questions. Who's the next to leave? Give me a starting 5 for next year? Thank you

Scott Richey wrote 5 hours 23 min ago
Profile Picture

Eddie,

I don't know with 100 percent certainty that anyone else will leave, but there are the rumors that Matic Vesel, Te'Jon Lucas and Michael Finke might transfer. Take those with however big a grain of salt you like.

That said, there are more moves to be made with two open scholarships as of today. That makes forecasting a starting five for next year impossible because there are players out there (Tevian Jones, Courtney Ramey and Grad Transfer Big Man X) that would change things should they pick the Illini.

As the roster stands now, though? Probably this: 

G — Trent Frazier
G — Ayo Dosunmu
G — Kipper Nichols
F — Michael Finke
F — Samba Kane/Greg Eboigbodin

 

Kyle Van Lanken wrote 5 hours 23 min ago

In terms of EJ Liddell, where does the U of I rank with him? Do you think all of the turnover impacts his decision process? 

Scott Richey wrote 5 hours 19 min ago
Profile Picture

Kyle,

Having the opportunity to talk with E.J. Liddell on Tuesday, he said he's not in a place yet where he's ready to rank one team over another. This spring and summer on the EYBL will probably see his recruitment hit another level in fact. Still, he has a long-term relationship with Jamall Walker, is building one with Brad Underwood and Illinois is purusing him super hard. 

I don't think the turnover would affect his decision that much. He said he can see Underwood trying to bring in the players to fit his style and system, and I could see him playing right away wherever he ends up, including Illinois.

Scott Richey wrote 4 hours 57 min ago
Profile Picture

Looks like that's it for today's surprise edition of the Illinois basketball chat. Thanks for the extra questions everyone. We'll be back to our regularly scheduled date and time (12:30 p.m. Wednesday) next week. 