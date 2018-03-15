March 15 Special Illinois basketball chat
The Illini just lost their leading scorer and rebounder from this past season with Leron Black's decision to turn pro. The Memphis native probably would have been their leading scorer and rebounder again in 2018-19. What does it mean moving forward for the Illini. Ask beat writer Scott Richey in today's special basketball chat. He'll start answering your questions at noon, but feel free to submit them now.
Other than Josh Cunnigham any word on other potential graduate transfers for the Illini? With the loss of Leron and other potential departures down low I see the team really struggling in the paint unless they add some experience around the rim.
Does this departure force Kipper into more of a small ball 4 role next year? I thought he could really explode next year if able to play on the wing more often.
Let's say we get Jones and at least a transfer big who can replace Leron's defense and rebounding, but can't necessarily be counted on as a scoring option.
Will we be better next season than this season?
When does Finke leave?
Happy for Leron but oof, this is going to hurt. What options do they have - grad transfer or JUCO is the only things coming to mind? No low post scoring will be awful.
2 questions. Who's the next to leave? Give me a starting 5 for next year? Thank you
In terms of EJ Liddell, where does the U of I rank with him? Do you think all of the turnover impacts his decision process?
Well, I didn't think I'd be back here so soon after Wednesday's regular chat. But when Leron Black opts to turn pro, certainly altering what Illinois might be in 2018-19, it's time for a special edition of the basketball chat.