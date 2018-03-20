March 21 Illinois basketball chat

It was a busy week for Brad Underwood with two days in Atlanta for March Madness TV work and then back to Peoria to watch Ayo Dosunmu and E.J. Liddell win state titles. The sole priority moving forward is roster construction. Who might come? Who might go? The Illini rebuild continues, and you can ask beat writer Scott Richey all about it — or about anything college basketball related you want — in his weekly chat at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.