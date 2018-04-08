April 11 Illinois basketball chat

What will Andres Feliz bring to the Illini next season? What does Brad Underwood does with his last available scholarship for the 2018-19 season? Are any more players from last year's roster transferring? Where do the Illini stand with E.J. Liddell? Anything is fair game as beat writer Scott Richey addresses all the offseason moves made by Illinois and answers your questions in his 12:30 p.m. chat on Wednesday. Feel free to submit questions ahead of time.