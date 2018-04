Why did Mark Smith transfer to Missouri? What will the 2019 Braggin' Rights game be like with the former Illini now playing for the Tigers? Who starts next season for Brad Underwood's program? Will Underwood add another player to the 2018 class? Beat writer Scott Richey is answering all your questions in his weekly 12:30 p.m. chat on Wednesday. Feel free to submit questions ahead of time.