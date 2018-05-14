May 16 Illinois basketball chat

The spring signing period ends Wednesday, and Illinois still has a pair of scholarships open for the 2018-19 season. What might Brad Underwood do with some roster flexibility still this spring? Will the Francis Okroro saga have a conclusion? What 2019, 2020 and 2021 prospects performed well this weekend in Atlanta on the EYBL circuit. Beat writer Scott Richey will answer any and all Illinois basketball questions in his weekly chat set this week for 3 p.m. Wednesday.