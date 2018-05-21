May 23 Illinois basketball chat

Illinois still has those two open scholarships for the 2018-19 season. Will Parker Braun fill one of them? The Illini are in "wait and see" mode. What is for sure, though, is Illinois' 2018 recruiting class will be on campus and starting summer workouts in three weeks. How will the influx of players change the team? Which of the newcomers might end up being the most important. Beat writer Scott Richey will answer any and all Illini questions (basketball and beyond) during his weekly chat set for 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.