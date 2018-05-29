May 30 Illinois basketball chat

Illinois basketball is getting closer to the day it will have its full 2018-19 team on campus, with the newcomers set to start arriving in a couple weeks. Of course, that's the "full" team only until Brad Underwood adds to the Illini frontcourt. That's still the plan what with offers out to 2018 forwards Parker Braun and Dima Zdor and the possibility a graduate transfer big man could still be added. It's probably necessary if only to add some depth to the roster. In the meantime, beat writer Scott Richey will answer any and all of your Illini questions in his weekly chat set for a 12:30 p.m. Wednesday start.