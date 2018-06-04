June 6 Illinois basketball chat

Part of Illinois' 2018 recruiting class will start arriving in Champaign this week. Ayo Dosunmu, of course, will still be in Colorado Springs working for a spot on the U.S. U18 National Team that will play later this month in the FIBA Americas Championship in Canada. Basketball season might still be four months away, but there's plenty happening with the Illini. Just not on the "add players to the 2018-19 roster" front. Multiple offers have gone out for 2019, 2020 and even 2021 prospects, but Illinois still has two open scholarships to work with and possible candidates headed elsewhere. Beat writer Scott Richey will take all your Illini basketball questions this week and any other Illinois athletics related queries you might have in his 12:30 p.m. Wednesday chat.