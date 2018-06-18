June 20 Illinois basketball chat

Ayo Dosunmu is in Champaign and on campus. Samba Kane isn't. The whirlwind that is the Illinois basketball offseason continues to swirl. Will Brad Underwood use any of his three remaining open scholarships? Who might be targeted? It won't be Dima Zdor, who committed to Weber State. Is a graduate transfer big man still a possibility? Can the Class of 2019 bring any hope? Our beat writer Scott Richey is back and so is his weekly chat. He'll take all your Illinois basketball (or all things Illini) questions and answer them starting at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.