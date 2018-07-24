July 25 Illinois basketball chat

Scott Richey will be back in Champaign after two days in Chicago for Big Ten media days in time for his weekly chat. While the start of his week was football heavy, our beat writer kept up on all things basketball, too. Be sure to bombard him with your questions like ... What does he think about Illinois' chances in Maui? Is Kentucky's growing invovlement in Kahlil Whitney's recruitment troubling for the Illini? Who are the latest prospects with offers?

Of course, he's open to football questions, too. Or volleyball if you're interested. Just get them submitted before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.