Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Monday, August 20, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Breaking News UPDATED: Charges filed in 2017 murder of Gus Edwards

Aug. 22 Illinois basketball, football and volleyball chat
| Subscribe

Aug. 22 Illinois basketball, football and volleyball chat

Wednesday, August 22, 2018 - 12:30pm

Beat writer Scott Richey spent his weekend at scrimmages for both Illinois football and volleyball, so feel free to send questions about Lovie Smith and Chris Tamas' team his way for this week's chat. But, of course, it's always basketball season. Brad Underwood is about to have his full 2018-19 team on campus for the first time, and practices start exactly one month from the first day of classes in Champaign-Urbana. Interested in recruiting? The schedule? Expectations for this season? Richey will answer any and all questions at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.