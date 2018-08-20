Aug. 22 Illinois basketball, football and volleyball chat

Beat writer Scott Richey spent his weekend at scrimmages for both Illinois football and volleyball, so feel free to send questions about Lovie Smith and Chris Tamas' team his way for this week's chat. But, of course, it's always basketball season. Brad Underwood is about to have his full 2018-19 team on campus for the first time, and practices start exactly one month from the first day of classes in Champaign-Urbana. Interested in recruiting? The schedule? Expectations for this season? Richey will answer any and all questions at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.