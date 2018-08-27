Aug. 29 Illinois basketball, football & volleyball chat

The Illinois volleyball team opened the season 3-0 but faces a tough test this weekend in Seattle. Saturday also marks the start of the 2018 Illinois football season, with all eyes on new quarterback AJ Bush and the Illini. Meanwhile, the Illinois basketball never truly ends. Players are back on campus, practices start in a month and recruiting is a year-round constant. Beat writer Scott Richey will answer any and all basketball, football and volleyball questions you might have in his weekly chat starting at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.