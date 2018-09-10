Sept. 12 Illinois basketball, football & volleyball chat

The official start of the 2018-19 basketball season is just 2 1/2 weeks away. Perhaps of more importance heading into that is official visits coming up next weekend for the Illini, with both Terrence Shannon Jr. and Oscar Tshiebwe expected on campus. Can Illinois get some positive momentum going in the 2019 recruiting class with a commitment? Who else remains on Brad Underwood and Co.'s radar? Beat writer Scott Richey will answer any and all Illinois basketball questions in his weekly chat. Illini football and volleyball questions are also welcome before he kicks things off at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.