Sept. 19 Illinois basketball, volleyball & football chat

Illinois volleyball is still unbeaten with 11 wins and counting after three more this weekend back at Huff Hall. Illinois football ... is not after dropping Saturday's game in Chicago to South Florida. And Illinois basketball? Well, it's right around the corner. Practices start for Brad Underwood's second team in less than two weeks, and perhaps the biggest recruiting weekend (ever?) for the Illini goes down this week. Beat writer Scott Richey will take any and all Illinois questions in his weekly chat starting at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.