Sept. 26 Illinois basketball, volleyball & football chat

It's here. The 2018-19 college basketball season is officially underway. The challenge for Illinois before it opens its season Nov. 8 against Evansville is to continue meshing eight newcomers with the four returning scholarship players. That started this summer and continued when the school year started and Samba Kane and Anthony Higgs arrived. Of course, the Illini are hoping to see some results after a monster recruiting weekend. Who could be the first 2019 commit?

Meanwhile, unbeaten Illinois volleyball returns to Huff Hall this weekend for two more Big Ten matches, including Saturday's against defending national champs Nebraska. And Illini football is in its bye week after falling to 2-2 with the loss to Penn State. Beat writer Scott Richey will answer any and all Illinois questions in his weekly chat starting at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.