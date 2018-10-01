Oct. 1 Bob Asmussen chat
How will the Illini play against Rutgers? What did the team do during the open week? How is recruiting going?
For the answers to these questions and anything else on your mind, check in with our longtime Illinois football beat writer.
Seems like Rod Smith has the offense looking god for both the short and long term future. Wouldn't you think HS FB players would see this as a chance to go to a dynamic place to play, especially skill players? Would Illiinois be able to extend his contract with a raise to show recruits he is staying put, or is it to soon? At the same time the defense is troubling. They seemed like they really bore the brunt of the onslaught of the Penn State game didn't it? Do you see maybe having to get a more proven Defensive Coordinator or is that to soon to tell? Seems like we need more commits on defense right now.
After going 2-2 what is your best guess for the rest of the year? Any reasonable chance to 6-6 and go bowling? Personally I would settle for 4-5 wins and being competitive in the losses. For 2 1/2 quarters we went toe to toe with PSU until trouble occurred. Does that at least seem reasonable the rest of the way? As for recruiting, should we expect with the coaches being out for the last few days, some commitments? Seems like we have lost some of our momentum there doesn't it? Thanks for the chats!
Welcome back to another Bob Asmussen chat. Sorry for the short notice. I will be here for about an hour.
Hope everyone had a great weekend. I went to visit my son in college. We had a fun time.
It's a big week for the Illinois football team. You hate to put a game in the must-win category, but the trip to Rutgers might qualify. If Illinois wins the next two games against the Scarlet Knights and Purdue, it sets itself up for a run toward a bowl bid. If it goes 1-1, it makes it tougher and an 0-2 record makes it near impossible.
Sounds like Rutgers performed OK on Saturday. Playing at home, gives the team a chance against Illinois.
I think AJ Bush Jr;, has a solid opportunity to be back on the field this week. I expect the coaches to keep the news internal to not give Rutgers any kind of advantage.
Enough stalling, time to get to your questions. As always, thanks for your participation.