Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Monday, October 1, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Oct. 1 Bob Asmussen chat
| Subscribe

Oct. 1 Bob Asmussen chat

Monday, October 1, 2018 - 10:30am

How will the Illini play against Rutgers? What did the team do during the open week? How is recruiting going?

For the answers to these questions and anything else on your mind, check in with our longtime Illinois football beat writer.

Bob Asmussen wrote 5 hours 12 min ago
Profile Picture

Welcome back to another Bob Asmussen chat. Sorry for the short notice. I will be here for about an hour.

Hope everyone had a great weekend. I went to visit my son in college. We had a fun time.

It's a big week for the Illinois football team. You hate to put a game in the must-win category, but the trip to Rutgers might qualify. If Illinois wins the next two games against the Scarlet Knights and Purdue, it sets itself up for a run toward a bowl bid. If it goes 1-1, it makes it tougher and an 0-2 record makes it near impossible.

Sounds like Rutgers performed OK on Saturday. Playing at home, gives the team a chance against Illinois.

I think AJ Bush Jr;, has a solid opportunity to be back on the field this week. I expect the coaches to keep the news internal to not give Rutgers any kind of advantage.

Enough stalling, time to get to your questions. As always, thanks for your participation.

 

Anonymous User wrote 5 hours 11 min ago

Seems like Rod Smith has the offense looking god for both the short and long term future. Wouldn't you think HS FB players would see this as a chance to go to a dynamic place to play, especially skill players? Would Illiinois be able to extend his contract with a raise to show recruits he is staying put, or is it to soon? At the same time the defense is troubling. They seemed like they really bore the brunt of the onslaught of the Penn State game didn't it? Do you see maybe having to get a more proven Defensive Coordinator or is that to soon to tell? Seems like we need more commits on defense right now.

Bob Asmussen wrote 5 hours 2 min ago
Profile Picture

Anon,

No question, the Ililnois offense has made a big step forward with Rod Smith in charge. There is a better plan and more options, despite critical injuries at receiver and quarterback. He is a guy who makes it work even when the odds are stacked against him.

He is also very good as a recruiter. His down-home approach will work with both players and parents. And he is pretty straight forward with his opinions, without making it personal. The guys on offense enjoy playing for him.

Right now, Ilinois is a much more attractive college for skill guys than it was in recent years. Give all the credit for that to Rod Smith.

I think Lovie Smith should consider locking up Rod Smith for more time with more money. Rod Smith likes it here and is unlikely to move on, but you never know. I think all of it will happen after the season.

I think Rod Smith will eventually be a head coach at the college level. Could be soon.

On defense, a coordinator change will not alter the way the team plays. It is Lovie Smith's defense. If Hardy Nickerson moves on, and I'm not saying he should, it won't change the way the defense performs. Lovie Smith hasn't been in college for two decades. He is adjusting. And will have to continue to do so if Illinois hopes to improve defensively.

 

Anonymous User wrote 5 hours 2 min ago

After going 2-2 what is your best guess for the rest of the year? Any reasonable chance to 6-6 and go bowling? Personally I would settle for 4-5 wins and being competitive in the losses. For 2 1/2 quarters we went toe to toe with PSU until trouble occurred. Does that at least seem reasonable the rest of the  way? As for recruiting, should we expect with the coaches being out for the last few days, some commitments? Seems like we have lost some of our momentum there doesn't it? Thanks for the chats! 

Bob Asmussen wrote 4 hours 52 min ago
Profile Picture

Anon2,

 

Going into the season, I thought the team would win four games. I have bumped that to five, starting with the game at Rutgers.

And yes, I think six wins are possible. It would have been easier had the team held on against South Florida, but it didn't. That game is over.

In the final eight games, I view Rutgers, Minnesota and Nebraska as the most winnable for Illinois. Wisconsin, Iowa and Maryland are going to be difficult. That puts Purdue and Northwestern in the "maybe" category. Take one or two of the those and Illinois will be in the postseason. The team is better this season, but the margin for error/injuries is tiny.

I talked to Isaiah Williams last week and he is fired up about the direction of the team. He will help with recruiting and that is a good thing. I expect there will be a commit or two in the next week or so. I don't think the coaches are pushing it at this point and I think that is OK. They've got to do what they think is best.

Bob Asmussen wrote 4 hours 41 min ago
Profile Picture

I am going to cut the chat off for today. I am heading over to Lovie Smith's press conference.

I will return next Monday at the usual time. If you have any questions between now and then, feel free to email me at asmussen@news-gazette.com.

If you are in Champaign tonight, stop by The Esquire for our weekly show. Illinois men's basketball coach Brad Underwood will be our guest. Should be fun.

Have a great week everyone.