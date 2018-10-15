Oct. 17 Illinois basketball, volleyball & football chat

The countdown continues (just XX more days) until the season opener for Illinois men's basketball. Meanwhile, Illinois football is reeling after a blowout loss to Purdue and Illinois volleyball might be back on track after getting a top 10 win against Wisconsin after getting swept by Minnesota. Beat writer Scott Richey will answer any and all Illini questions in his weekly chat starting at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Some topics to think about? Decisions coming for multiple basketball recruiting targets, what exactly is going on with Illini football and the chances of a second half push in the Big Ten by the Illinois volleyball team.