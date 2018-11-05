Nov. 7 Illinois basketball, volleyball & football chat

OK, now it's real. The 2018-19 college basketball season is officially underway after months (and months) of buildup. Illinois tips things off at 7 p.m. Thursday against Evansville. Then a busy weekend for Illinois athletics continues. The fourth-ranked Illinois volleyball team will put its seven-match winning streak on the line Friday against Rutgers and Saturday in another top 10 showdown against Penn State (both at Huff Hall). Saturday will also see Illinois football head to Nebraska to try and build off its big win against Minnesota.

That leaves plenty of opportunity for questions. What will the Illini basketball team show in its season opener? Is their three-headed monster at guard the real deal? Can Chris Tamas' squad finish the rest of the regular season unbeaten? Was that combined offensive/defensive breakout sustainable for Illinois football?

Beat writer Scott Richey will answer any and all of your Illini-related questions in his weekly chat starting at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.