Nov. 14 Illinois basketball, volleyball & football chat
Brad Underwood's Illinois basketball team is about to jump into the toughest part of its nonconference schedule. Chris Tamas' Illini volleyball team is trying to put the finishing touches on one of the best regular seasons in program history. Lovie Smith's Illinois football team has set a goal of two more wins in its "playoff" push. Beat writer Scott Richey will answer any and all of your Illini questions in his weekly chat.
