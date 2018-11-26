Nov. 28 Illinois basketball & volleyball chat

Last week wasn't a great one for Illinois men's basketball. The Illini lost all three of their games at the Maui Invitational before grinding through a win against Mississippi Valley State on Sunday. In the middle of all that, they didn't sign their lone 2019 commit Antwan January. Illinois is down to five nonconference games and gets the December jumpstart in Big Ten play on Sunday at Nebraska. Time to win some games. Meanwhile, Illinois volleyball is aiming to turn its current 13-match winning streak into 19 with a potential NCAA championship run. The Illini will play Eastern Michigan in the first round at 7 p.m. Friday at Huff Hall.

Beat writer Scott Richey will be everywhere (South Bend, Huff, Lincoln) this week, but he'll still answer all of your Illini-related questions in his weekly chat at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.