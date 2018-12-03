Dec. 6 Illinois basketball & volleyball chat

The Illinois men's basketball team plays twice this week — Wednesday against Ohio State in Chicago and Saturday at home against UNLV — as it tries to pick up its first win of the season against a high major opponent. The Illini volleyball team might also have two more home dates on its schedule. One for sure with Friday's Sweet 16 showdown with Marquette and then a possible Elite Eight match against Wisconsin or San Diego. Care to wager on the Toreros having some serious supporters at Huff Hall wearing orange and blue?

Beat writer Scott Richey will be there every step of the way. Before (most of) those games, bombard him with all your Illini-related questions in his weekly chat moved to 12:30 p.m. Thursday to accomodate Wednesday's trip to the Windy City.