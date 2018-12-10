Dec. 13 Illinois volleyball & basketball chat

This week's chat will come to you live from Minneapolis in the hours before Illinois volleyball faces Nebrsaka in the Final Four of the NCAA tournament. Beat writer Scott Richey plans on spending most of the week in Minnesota (hotel is booked through Saturday night's championship match), and since Wednesday is a big media day for the tournament this week's chat gets bumped to 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Get all your Illini volleyball questions submitted early and often. And basketball, too, if that's your preference.