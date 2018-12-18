Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Tuesday, December 18, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Dec. 19 Illinois basketball chat
| Subscribe

Dec. 19 Illinois basketball chat

Wednesday, December 19, 2018 - 12:30pm

It's Braggin' Rights week and Scott Richey will answer any and all of your Illinois basketball questions in his weekly chat set to start at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Wondering about Saturday's matchup with Missouri? Have questions about where the Illini stand with the nonconference part of the schedule nearing its end? Curious about recruiting? Our beat writer has answers (or at least fairly well-informed opinions). 

-