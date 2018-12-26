Dec. 28 Illinois basketball chat

The Illinois men's basketball team will return to action Saturday in its final nonconference game of the regular season in a 2 p.m. showdown with Florida Atlantic at State Farm Center. It'll have been a week since the Braggin' Rights loss to Missouri. A week since Jeremiah Tilmon and Javon Pickett led the Tigers in their victory against Trent Frazier and ... not much else. Beat writer Scott Richey was on the ground in St. Louis with a front row seat to that first Braggin' Rights loss since 2012. He'll take all your Illini questions from what's happening on the court to what's going on with recruiting at 3 p.m. Friday in his last chat of 2018.