Jan. 2 Illinois basketball chat

New year, new team? That's probably what the Illinois men's basketball team is hoping for. The Illini's New Year's Resolutions? A little more balance offensively, better on-ball defense and enough wins not to be included in the list of teams that couldn't reach double figures for the season. Of course, it's not a particularly easy re-entry into Big Ten play in 2019 with road trips to Indiana (Thursday) and Northwestern (Sunday) and Michigan as the opponent when Illinois actually gets a chance to play a conference game at home next week.

Anyway, what's on your mind as the new year begins? Beat writer Scott Richey will answer all of your Illini questions in his weekly chat starting at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.