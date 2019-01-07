Jan. 9 Illinois basketball chat

Illinois' losing streak continued Sunday at Northwestern in another winnable game that turned out anything but. However, about an hour after that 68-66 defeat the Illini landed five-star center Kofi Cockburn. Talk about the gamut of emotions for Illinois fans. Of course, that provides plenty of fodder for this week's chat. Interested in what's next on the recruiting front? Curious about what this team might actually accomplish this season? Beat writer Scott Richey will answer all of your questions starting at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.