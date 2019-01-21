Jan. 23 Illinois basketball chat

Illinois played its best, most complete game of the season in beating Minnesota by 27 at State Farm Center last week. Then the Illini followed that up by losing by 24 at Iowa just four days later. A staggering run of highs and lows for the Illinois fan base. The Illini will be back in action at 8 p.m. Wednesday against Wisconsin. Just like last week, our beat writer will answer all of your Illinois basketball questions at 12:30 p.m. that same day. Curious about which Illinois team is the real one based on last week's games? Wondering about recruiting? Scott Richey will have some answers in his weekly chat.