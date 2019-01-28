Jan. 31 Illinois basketball chat

This week's chat will happen as long as our beat writer doesn't turn into a human popsicle in Minneapolis. Wednesday's game (and travel), though, means pushing back the weekly Q&A with Scott Richey to 4 p.m. Thursday. That game is an important one for Illinois. Can the Illini build off the momentum of a big win this time? They couldn't earlier this month after beating Minnesota and lost by 24 at Iowa. There's plenty of questions you could submit to our beat writer this week. Will Tevian Jones play more and repeat his performance from Madison Square Garden? What's happening with Kipper Nichols? Is Ayo Dosunmu truly going to be one and done? If you've got questions, Richey will have answers.