Feb. 20 Illinois basketball chat

The argument can be made Illinois is currently the hottest team in the Big Ten, although Monday's game at Wisconsin has the potential — given the Badgers' track record of late against the Illini — to squelch that fire. Still, Brad Underwood's second team is surging at the right time of the season with just five games left in the regular season after Monday's showdown with the Badgers. Beat writer Scott Richey, who spent his Monday in Madison, Wis., will answer any and all of your Illinois hoops questions in his weekly chat set for 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.