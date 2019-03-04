Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

March 6 Illinois basketball chat
Wednesday, March 6, 2019 - 12:30pm

The final two games of the regular season do matter. Even for an 11-win team. While playing on Wednesday of the Big Ten tournament might not be a terrible thing from a purely basketball standpoint (avoid the top two seeds), it comes with it a negative perception. Illinois might want to avoid that. So there's a little extra emphasis on Thursday's final home game with Indiana and the regular season finale Sunday at Penn State. Beat writer Scott Richey will answer any and all of your Illini-related questions (otter queries included) in his weekly chat set for 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Scott Richey wrote 7 hours 17 min ago
Profile Picture

Good afternoon everybody and welcome back to the chat. A little delayed in starting after A.D. Miller decided Oklahoma was for him after all and won't be joining the Illinois football team. Technically, Miller wasn't the Illini's to lose because he didn't enroll this spring as planned (academics not yet in order to be a grad transfer), but Illinois did announce it was adding the one-time Illini commit under Tim Beckman in January when he signed a Big Ten financial aid tender. Anyway, another not great moment for Lovie Smith and Co. when it comes to announcing a wide receiver addition and then not actually getting him (see Thomas, Jeff).

Meanwhile, I've got some basketball questions to answer, so let's get going with today's chat.

Illini Ron wrote 7 hours 17 min ago

What goes on at halftime or timeouts?  It seems Underwood not talking or no one's listening.  Halftime leads are quickly lost or plays out of timeouts end up being a desperation 3 pointer.  Maybe we should petition the NCAA to eliminate halftime.

 

Illini Ron

Scott Richey wrote 7 hours 15 min ago
Profile Picture

Illini Ron,

You're not the first person I've heard from that wouldn't mind halftime being abolished given Illinois' persistent struggles in the second half that date back multiple seasons. Unfortunately for you, that's not going away.

When it comes to plays out of timeouts, I sit pretty close to the Illinois bench at home games and can both see the coaching staff working through a play. That those plays rarely play out in a positive manner is also a common thread through the Illini teams I've covered the last four seasons (with two different coaching staffs). Execution by the players matters.

Illini Ron wrote 7 hours 15 min ago

Bob,  enjoyed your article on Jordan.  I would hope Underwood or Whitman can find a position within the DIA.  He is a great asset to the university. 

With that being said, if he opts to look to continue to play basketball, what is the process for someone going overseas?   Where were the best leagues, where can he make some real money, where can he extend his career aka, Harris,  Bradford.   Likewise, who will Ayo listen to?  If he opts to go and not drafted in the first round, then what?  D League, aka, Black?  What do they make in the D League compared to overseas?  What are the overseas salaries?  Where are the preferred leagues?

A full article on  the life after the NCAA with focus on those like Harris, Bradford, Black, Deon, Dee, etc would be enjoyable.

 

Thanks illini To 

Scott Richey wrote 7 hours 5 min ago
Profile Picture

Illini Ron,

This is actually Scott, but I'll pass along your kind words about Bob's column on Aaron Jordan. It was well done. Not sure what Jordan's plans are after his Illinois playing career is over. He just started his master's program this semester after getting his bachelor's in 3 1/2 years. I would imagine he'll finish that up if he doesn't get a job playing basketball somewhere.

The process of lining up a pro opportunity overseas starts with hiring an agent. They'll have the contacts necessary to get your name in front of some teams, and there are plenty of leagues to choose from. That said, some leagues are better than others.

The best overall league is the EuroLeague, but it's like an extra league that draws all the best teams from the domestic leagues. You play your domestic league games on weekends mostly and then EuroLeague games in the middle of the week.

The top domestic leagues in Europe are Liga ACB (Spain), Turkish Basketball Super League, VTB United League (Russia), Germany's Basketball Bundesliga, Lega Basket Serie A (Italy) and LNB Pro A (Italy) There are also different levels to many of the top leagues in certain countries (like Spain, Italy and France).

I would imagine Ayo Dosunmu will lean heavily on his parents when he puts his name in the NBA draft. He'll also have the Illinois coaches as a resource in addition to the feedback he gets from the league during the pre-draft process. It bears repeating that putting your name in the draft doesn't mean you have to go. Players can always pull their names out and return to college, and the deadline for that is much more player-friendly now.

If Dosunmu doesn't get a first round guarantee, I'd imagine he'd pull his name out of the draft, come back to Illinois and then maybe be a late lottery pick in 2020 (a current projection). But if he stays in and isn't drafted, he's got two options. The G League or overseas. He'll make more money overseas.

Just an FYI, Leron Black didn't stick in the G League. He was cut in the Raptors' G League preseason camp and got a deal in Argentina.

Hopeful fan wrote 7 hours 4 min ago

Disregarding anything that happens over the next few weeks, how do you view this season for the Illini?

Scott Richey wrote 7 hours 1 min ago
Profile Picture

Hopeful fan,

My expectations weren't that high for Illinois heading into this season. Thinking back to all the time I spent thinking about the Illini schedule last summer and fall, I typically had them just on the wrong side of .500. They've lost a few games I thought they'd win and won a couple I thought they'd lose. It's lined up pretty much with what I thought might happen given the roster turning over as much as it did.

The immediate impact made by Ayo Dosunmu was something I thougth would happen, but I never would have guessed that Giorgi Bezhanishvili would have been as impactful as he's been. That's a positive to take into next season (as long as Dosunmu doesn't wind up a first round draft pick come June).

MikeM wrote 7 hours 1 min ago

Hey, Scott. On a per-possession basis, Illinois has played closer to a bubble team than a team well under .500. (Case in point: Illinois ranks No. 63 in Kenpom's adjusted efficiency rankings, sandwiched in between Seton Hall and Arizona State, both currently projected in the field by Lunardi.)

This is probably more indicative of how weak the bubble is this year than anything else- though it seems we hear that every year now, and I'm wondering when the supposed "strong" bubble is gonna make a return- but do you think there's anything in those numbers predictive of a team that is due for a huge jump next season? Someone makes an enormous leap to national relevance every year, and it seems like if everyone (read: Ayo) returns, along with adding a big man in Kofi who probably isn't an instant superstar but should instantly shore up some of our biggest weaknesses, that Illinois could be that team next year. In addition to what should be the natural improvement of a very young roster, it seems like the advanced stats also suggest a regression to the mean next season: ie, we've been a lot better than our record suggests and teams typically don't stay that unlucky year after year.

This is obviously making some assumptions about what next year's roster looks like, but assuming no unexpected losses or additions, what are your thoughts about what this says about next season's ceiling, if anything?

Scott Richey wrote 6 hours 56 min ago
Profile Picture

MikeM,

Next season's ceiling should be higher if the roster stays intact. Any surprise departures would be at least a grazing hit to the reset button (unlike said button being hammered this past offseason). Illinois showed in its wins against Maryland and Michigan State its potential. Hitting that level on a consistent basis has been the issue, and the experience of this season for a mostly new team should help spur a little more consistency next season. The numbers do suggest the potential for better results next season. Actually doing so will be the hurdle to clear if Illinois is going to snap its streak of NCAA tournament misses.

Scott Richey wrote 6 hours 54 min ago
Profile Picture

Looks like that's it for today's chat. Thanks, as always, to everyone that submitted questions or just followed along. Be sure to check out all of our Illinois basketball coverage in the N-G the rest of the season. Plenty coming tomorrow and Friday with all of our Illini-Hoosiers coverage.

Next week's chat is a little up in the air depending on when Illinois will play in the Big Ten tournament. I'll tweet out more information later. Until then, enjoy the week!

