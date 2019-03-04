March 6 Illinois basketball chat
The final two games of the regular season do matter. Even for an 11-win team. While playing on Wednesday of the Big Ten tournament might not be a terrible thing from a purely basketball standpoint (avoid the top two seeds), it comes with it a negative perception. Illinois might want to avoid that. So there's a little extra emphasis on Thursday's final home game with Indiana and the regular season finale Sunday at Penn State. Beat writer Scott Richey will answer any and all of your Illini-related questions (otter queries included) in his weekly chat set for 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
What goes on at halftime or timeouts? It seems Underwood not talking or no one's listening. Halftime leads are quickly lost or plays out of timeouts end up being a desperation 3 pointer. Maybe we should petition the NCAA to eliminate halftime.
Illini Ron
Bob, enjoyed your article on Jordan. I would hope Underwood or Whitman can find a position within the DIA. He is a great asset to the university.
With that being said, if he opts to look to continue to play basketball, what is the process for someone going overseas? Where were the best leagues, where can he make some real money, where can he extend his career aka, Harris, Bradford. Likewise, who will Ayo listen to? If he opts to go and not drafted in the first round, then what? D League, aka, Black? What do they make in the D League compared to overseas? What are the overseas salaries? Where are the preferred leagues?
A full article on the life after the NCAA with focus on those like Harris, Bradford, Black, Deon, Dee, etc would be enjoyable.
Thanks illini To
Disregarding anything that happens over the next few weeks, how do you view this season for the Illini?
Hey, Scott. On a per-possession basis, Illinois has played closer to a bubble team than a team well under .500. (Case in point: Illinois ranks No. 63 in Kenpom's adjusted efficiency rankings, sandwiched in between Seton Hall and Arizona State, both currently projected in the field by Lunardi.)
This is probably more indicative of how weak the bubble is this year than anything else- though it seems we hear that every year now, and I'm wondering when the supposed "strong" bubble is gonna make a return- but do you think there's anything in those numbers predictive of a team that is due for a huge jump next season? Someone makes an enormous leap to national relevance every year, and it seems like if everyone (read: Ayo) returns, along with adding a big man in Kofi who probably isn't an instant superstar but should instantly shore up some of our biggest weaknesses, that Illinois could be that team next year. In addition to what should be the natural improvement of a very young roster, it seems like the advanced stats also suggest a regression to the mean next season: ie, we've been a lot better than our record suggests and teams typically don't stay that unlucky year after year.
This is obviously making some assumptions about what next year's roster looks like, but assuming no unexpected losses or additions, what are your thoughts about what this says about next season's ceiling, if anything?
Good afternoon everybody and welcome back to the chat. A little delayed in starting after A.D. Miller decided Oklahoma was for him after all and won't be joining the Illinois football team. Technically, Miller wasn't the Illini's to lose because he didn't enroll this spring as planned (academics not yet in order to be a grad transfer), but Illinois did announce it was adding the one-time Illini commit under Tim Beckman in January when he signed a Big Ten financial aid tender. Anyway, another not great moment for Lovie Smith and Co. when it comes to announcing a wide receiver addition and then not actually getting him (see Thomas, Jeff).
Meanwhile, I've got some basketball questions to answer, so let's get going with today's chat.