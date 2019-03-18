March 20 Illinois basketball chat

March Madness will go on for a sixth straight year without Illinois, which just set a program record with 21 losses. So what's next for the Illini? The expectation for the 2019-20 season will be an NCAA tournament berth. That's going to require some work from Brad Underwood and Co. both on the court and in the weight room during spring and summer workouts and back on the recruiting trail starting next month. What's the combination that will lead Illinois back at least into the national conversation? Beat writer Scott Richey will answer any and all of your Illini questions in his weekly chat starting at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.