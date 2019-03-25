March 27 Illinois basketball chat

The offseason continues for Illinois basketball, with rounding out the 2019-20 roster a top priority. The Illini's two commits — big men Kofi Cockburn and Antwan January — can't sign for another couple weeks when the spring signing period begins. That still leaves one scholarship currently open with two simultaneous pursuits (another shooter on the wing and an athletic power forward) needing some recruiting momentum. Who might the Illini add? Will they avoid transfers out, of which there are already more than 300 nationally?

Or maybe you have questions about Illinois baseball or softball? Beat writer Scott Richey took in one game of each (both wins) this past weekend for Dan Hartleb and Tyra Perry's squads. Perhaps you're more interested in spring football. Our everything Illini writer will spend the next few weeks covering Lovie Smith and Co., too. Plus he plans to jump back into volleyball with the first spring match this Saturday at Purdue.

In the meantime, Richey will answer any of your Illini questions in his weekly chat set at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.