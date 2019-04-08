April 10 Illinois basketball chat

Illinois will be able to officially add four-star center Kofi Cockburn starting April 17 with the spring signing period stretching to mid-May. Who else might join the future Illini big man in Champaign? One scholarship remains open should Illinois also be able to bring another four-star center in Antwan January on board. Could it go to an athletic power forward capable of stretching the floor (a T.J. Holyfield or Pat Andree type)? Or might it go to a shooter from either the high school, junior college or transfer ranks?

Beat writer Scott Richey, who's also following Illinois football and baseball this spring (and will jump into volleyball again for Wednesday's match with Purdue) will answer your Illini-related questions in his weekly chat. Get them submitted early and often before Richey delivers some answers at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.