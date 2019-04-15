April 17 Illinois basketball chat

The spring signing period starts Wednesday — just in time for this week's chat with beat writer Scott Richey. The main question, of course, is whether Kofi Cockburn and Bernard Kouma (and somebody else?) will sign on the first possible day. The somebody else part is interesting. Will the Illini avoid offseason losses that have hit so many teams across the country? Is there a graduate transfer out there that can be a success at Illinois? How might Brad Underwood ultimately fill out his 2019-20 roster? Richey will answer these questions — or any else you might have about Illini hoops — starting at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday (unless there's a signing day press conference that interferes).