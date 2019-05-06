May 8 Illinois basketball chat

Next season's Illinois basketball roster might not be finalized just yet (will TJ Holyfield say yes?), but that doesn't mean there isn't a focus on the 2020 class and future Illini rosters. While the Illinois coaching staff won't be at this weekend's Nike EYBL event in Westfield, Ind., after a change in the recruiting calendar, beat writer Scott Richey will. Before he goes, though, he'll answer all of your Illini hoops questions. Which 2020 recruit (or recruits plural) is Illinois prioritizing? Who might have a breakout weekend like New York guard R.J. Davis did in Atlanta? What about 2021 prospects? Richey will tackle all of your queries starting at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.