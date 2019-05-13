May 15 Illinois basketball chat

Beat writer Scott Richey just spent three days watching some of the top prospects in the country, a number of which Illinois has offered. Future rosters will be built with some of them. The current roster? Well, the Illini are still trying to round out their 2019-20 group. That task took a hit when graduate transfer TJ Holyfield picked Texas Tech instead of Brad Underwood and Illinois. Who else could the Illini target? What are the biggest needs? Is it time to start thinking about the 2020 class to try and minimize this type of spring effort a year from? Richey will answer these questions and more in his weekly chat set for 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.