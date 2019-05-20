May 22 Illinois basketball chat

The end of May is always a bit of a quiet time for Illinois basketball, with the players home for a well deserved break ahead of their return in early June for the start of summer workouts. Whether any new faces will join the Illini next month is the question. Counting Bernard Kouma's yet signed for scholarship, Illinois has three available heading into the 2019-20 season. Who fills those roster spots? Could they be rolled over? Which is better? Beat writer Scott Richey can answer those questions and any others you might have about Illini hoops in his weekly chat set for 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.