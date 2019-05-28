May 29 Illinois basketball chat

Roster construction continues at Illinois, although Bernard Kouma said he's signing Thursday. That still leaves two scholarships available for the Illini for the 2019-20 season. Will Brad Underwood use them both? Save one? Save them both? With more and more transfers coming off the board, the latter two options might happen out of necessity. Meanwhile, recruiting for future classes continues as always. Who have become priorities in the 2020 class? Beat writer Scott Richey will answer your Illinois basketball questions (or other sports, your choice) in his weekly chat set for 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.