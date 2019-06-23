June 26 Illinois basketball chat

The Illinois men's basketball team is in the grind of summer workouts — eight hours a week split between time on the court and time in the weight room. Recruiting, of course, never stops. The last of the new June evaluation periods was this past weekend, with Illinois coaches hitting the road to check out top prospects playing for their high school teams. More of the same comes with July right around the corner. Who's killing it in workouts? Which recruits have shot to the top of the Illini board? When will the schedule be released for the 2019-20 season? Beat writer Scott Richey will answer all of your Illinois-related questions in his weekly chat starting at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Submit your questions early and often ahead of time to keep him busy.