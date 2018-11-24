Class 7A: Nazareth Academy (12-1) vs. St. Charles North (10-3), 4 p.m. today

Class 7A football state championship

Nazareth Academy (12-1) vs. St. Charles North (10-3), 4 p.m. today

Three Nazareth Academy players to watch

1. Sophomore J.J. McCarthy, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound quarterback, has thrown for 3,088 yards and 35 touchdowns.

2. Senior Michael Love, a 5-10, 175-pound receiver, has 1,087 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns.

3. Senior Diamond Evans, a 5-11, 190-pound receiver, has 1,112 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

Nazareth Academy’s road to Champaign

DATE OPPONENT RESULT

Aug. 24 vs. Lutheran North (Mo.) W 20-6

Aug. 31 at Lake Zurich W 25-0

Sept. 7 at Marian W 42-7

Sept. 14 vs. Chicago St. Patrick W 47-23

Sept. 21 at Benet Academy W 45-7

Sept. 28 at Mundelein Carmel W 55-17

Oct. 5 vs. Chicago Marist L 34-13

Oct. 12 vs. Joliet Catholic W 49-20

Oct. 27 vs. Tinley Park Andrew W 42-11

Nov. 3 vs. Hersey W 49-14

Nov. 10 at Chicago Simeon W 34-27

Nov. 17 vs. Batavia W 47-28

Nazareth’s coach is ... Tim Racki. The 14th-year leader is 185-61 with Nazareth.

From Racki: “It always seems like we have that one regular-season game, and this year it’s Marist. And it always seems to refocus the kids, and they get rededicated and sharper in practice.”

Three St. Charles North players to watch

1. Senior Tyler Nubin, a 6-foot-3, 191-pound receiver, has 1,168 all-purpose yards and 21 total touchdowns.

2. Senior Alec Kritta, a 6-0, 185-pound receiver, has 860 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

3. Junior Ben Furtney, a 6-1, 210-pound linebacker, has 89 tackles and seven sacks.

St. Charles North’s road to Champaign

DATE OPPONENT RESULT

Aug. 24 vs. Schaumburg W 23-16

Aug. 31 at Bolingbrook L 34-24

Sept. 7 vs. Wheaton North W 17-3

Sept. 14 at Geneva W 24-13

Sept. 21 vs. Lake Park W 28-8

Sept. 28 vs. St. Charles East W 28-7

Oct. 5 at Glenbard North W 38-14

Oct. 12 at Batavia L 27-24

Oct. 19 vs. Wheaton Warrenville South L 13-11

Oct. 27 at Normal Community W 44-29

Nov. 3 vs. Rolling Meadows W 24-17

Nov. 10 vs. Wheaton Warrenville South W 21-10

Nov. 17 vs. Chicago Mt. Carmel W 27-21

St. Charles North’s coach is ... Robert Pomazak. The sixth-year leader is 48-17 with St. Charles North.

From Pomazak: “It’s been surreal. It’s been one of those moments, as a head coach and professional, you strive for every day. It’s why you get up in the morning.”