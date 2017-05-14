Top of the Morning, May 14, 2017

A few miles north of the University of Illinois commencement at Memorial Stadium, another important message was being delivered on a sunny Saturday morning along Saber Drive.

A small but mighty contingent from St. Thomas More participated in the Morgan Buerkett 5K as a tribute to a student who meant so much to the high school.

"It's absolutely amazing to see how the kids are still active and out there in her memory," event organizer Ashtyn Ehrlich said. "It was wonderful and uplifting."

Morgan Buerkett was a highly accomplished STM grad who died in a plane crash that also claimed her parents, Jon and Dana, in 2011. Soon thereafter, family and friends created a scholarship in Morgan's name that provides assistance to current and incoming STM students who share her interests: academics and athletics.

"She's admired by so many," STM volleyball coach Stan Bergman said.

Morgan's presence still is felt at the Champaign school. Her volleyball jersey (No. 4) is retired and hangs in a gym where a 16-team Morgan Buerkett Volleyball Tournament takes place each fall. The 5K funnels funds to the scholarship each spring.

"She was one of those kids who could light up a room the moment she walked in," Ehrlich said. "We want to make sure we keep the memory of her alive."