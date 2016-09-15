Felony charges for Urbana teen who fired gun

Photo by: Provided Tarell Pettis Jr., 18, of Urbana was charged Thursday, Sept. 15, with firing a gun.

URBANA — An Urbana teen has been charged with firing a gun at a man in southeast Urbana on Tuesday.

Urbana police Sgt. Harley Rutledge said police were called to the 2000 block of Vawter Street about 12:50 a.m. Tuesday by people who heard four to five gunshots fired in the parking lot of an apartment complex in that block.

Police located a 25-year-old Urbana man, who told them he exited an apartment there and was walking east through the parking lot when a man stepped out from between two cars and fired four to five times at him, missing.

The victim was able to tell police who he believed the shooter was.

Police searched the area but could not find that person. However, they did recover several shell casings.

On Wednesday night, Rutledge said, officers were patrolling in that same area when they spotted Tarell L. Pettis Jr., 18, in a parking lot in the same block and arrested him without fanfare for aggravated discharge of a firearm about 11:35 p.m.

The state’s attorney filed that Class 1 felony offense against him Thursday.

Rutledge said neither the victim nor Pettis gave police much information that would have provided a motive for the shooting.