Social media threat leads to soft lockdown at Rantoul High
RANTOUL — A threat received via social media put Rantoul Township High School on soft lockdown this morning.
A release issued by the high school and the Rantoul Police Department, citing “the interest of student safety,” indicated the lockdown started at 8 a.m. and was lifted 30 minutes later. The threat was not on campus and a suspect is in custody.
“We have resumed normal operations with everyone back on normal schedule,” the release said.
Comments
