UPDATE: Suspect in custody after social media threat
RANTOUL — A threat received via social media put Rantoul Township High School on soft lockdown this morning.
Rantoul police Sgt. Justin Bouse said a student who attended the high school had posted on Facebook late Wednesday night a threat that referenced "shooting up the school."
Bouse said the student was taken into custody at his home this morning without incident. The Facebook post, Bouse said, did not indicate why the student was upset.
A release issued by the high school and the Rantoul Police Department, citing “the interest of student safety,” indicated the lockdown started at 8 a.m. and was lifted 30 minutes later.
“We have resumed normal operations with everyone back on normal schedule,” the release said.
The investigation is ongoing, Bouse said, including whether the student had access to weapons.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.