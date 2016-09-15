UPDATE: Suspect in custody after social media threat

RANTOUL — A threat received via social media put Rantoul Township High School on soft lockdown this morning.

Rantoul police Sgt. Justin Bouse said a student who attended the high school had posted on Facebook late Wednesday night a threat that referenced "shooting up the school."

Bouse said the student was taken into custody at his home this morning without incident. The Facebook post, Bouse said, did not indicate why the student was upset.

A release issued by the high school and the Rantoul Police Department, citing “the interest of student safety,” indicated the lockdown started at 8 a.m. and was lifted 30 minutes later.

“We have resumed normal operations with everyone back on normal schedule,” the release said.

The investigation is ongoing, Bouse said, including whether the student had access to weapons.