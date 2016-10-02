Pawnshops a risky business

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Don Crowder, owner of Gold Rush II in downtown Champaign, sells everything from jewelry to tools and much more on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016.

A customer pops into the Gold Rush II pawnshop just after the lunch hour, whooshing by a large assortment of power tools on the floor and bypassing a long glass case stuffed with all sorts of jewelry.

"It used to be yellow gold. Now, everybody wants white gold," shop owner Don Crowder said.

He's been in the pawn business for more than 24 years at this downtown Champaign location on Main Street, where bargain shoppers can peruse all sorts of used items — from guitars to TVs, stereos to laptops.

But no guns. Some area shops do deal in weapons, but Crowder says that just leads to too much hassle.

"High-hassle, low-profit," says Ron Bryant, who also doesn't sell guns at Leonard's Pawn shop on East University Ave., a few blocks south of Gold Rush II.

Their line of work has become a hot topic a few towns over in Danville, where the city's administration is encouraging aldermen this month to reject a resident's request to open a fourth shop in the city.

Unlike neighboring cities, Danville limits the number of pawnshop licenses based on its population — one for every 15,000 people, "or part thereof," which allows for a third license in a town of 32,000.

The reason for the restrictions has to do with a "bad rap" that Crowder says still plagues his line of work. Expanding Danville's pawnshop licenses beyond its limit of three would require more man hours from local law enforcement to ensure items on sale weren't stolen, Mayor Scott Eisenhauer says.

"If we had 15 pawnshop licenses, that's 15 stores our officers will have to visit on a very regular basis in order to monitor the activity," he said.

Champaign requires its pawnshops to be licensed, too, for $100 a year, the same amount as other businesses that deal in used merchandise, like secondhand shops.

Urbana, which has just one shop, does not.

To catch a killer

"The last thing" a pawnshop owner wants to deal with is stolen merchandise, insists Crowder, pointing to the money a business loses for each item it buys, then has seized by police.

Area law enforcement agencies say the strict oversight of pawnshops — and the items they hawk — is beneficial.

Champaign County Sheriff's Lt. Curt Apperson believes most transactions that take place at pawnshops are likely legitimate and says most stores his department works with are reliable when it comes to documenting and reporting.

But with pawnshops being "an avenue criminals explore to get quick money," he adds, it's equally likely that a percentage of the items for sale were stolen.

Just think about it this way, he says: The majority of people who burglarize homes have some sort of drug addiction. There are only two ways to cash in quickly on the items they steal — sell them on the street to someone they know or try the pawnshop route.

Urbana Police Sgt. Harley Rutledge says the local pawnshop wasn't always good about keeping documentation and had to be reminded and prompted to do so. So now, the department requires copies of all slips to be turned over to police every Tuesday and Thursday.

In the past, Rutledge said, someone in the department would go through every slip, one by one. Those days are gone, he said — too many slips, too little time — so support staffers now enter all the information into a computer for future searching in investigations dealing with stolen items.

"It's a good investigative tool," he said. "It creates quite a bit of work with just one business."

Among the successes: Last year, authorities were able to trace back to Urbana's Pawn King the silver semi-automatic handgun responsible for killing UI student Vicente Mundo.

Champaign County sheriff's investigator Chris Darr later testified that the shooter, Reginald Scott, even left his name with the shop and was caught on surveillance there.

He pleaded guilty to Mr. Mundo's murder and was sentenced to 55 years in prison five months later.

Seizure part of the job

In Champaign, police Sgt. Dennis Baltzell says pawnshops and other stores like them are required by city ordinance to provide — by noon, every day — documentation of all items pawned and purchased the previous day.

Some shops are lax about it; others are "really good and work with us," he said.

Police regularly cross-reference serial numbers of pawned items with merchandise reported stolen in the law enforcement database, Baltzell says, and detectives working cases reference the information, too.

If something matches, they go to the business to further investigate and sometimes take the item in question.

"When in this business, you're going to take in property that's stolen, and unfortunately, we have to seize it," Baltzell said.

Crowder says there are ways to know if an item brought into his shop might have been stolen.

One giveaway: A person selling a laptop can't log on and easily navigate it. Fail that test, and Crowder says he's not buying it. Asking for items' serial or model numbers is another test shops and cops both use.

Bryant faxes his list of transactions to the six area police departments every day.

"I don't mind it," he said. "You don't want them getting mad at you. They could try to have your license suspended."

In Danville, Public Safety Director Larry Thomason says police make regular in-person visits to the three shops in the city to get copies of receipts and enter them into the law enforcement database for possible matches to stolen items.

Personal contact is beneficial, he says, but would be more challenging for police if there were more than three shops.

"We have a good working relationship with them," Thomason said. "To our knowledge, we don't have problems with our pawnshops accepting stolen merchandise. But I'm not here to say it couldn't happen."

If any were doing it purposely, he added, word would spread quickly on the street, and police would become aware.

Sometimes, tips about trouble come from out-of-town authorities.

About 10 years ago, Apperson says, an Indianapolis investigator called him with the name of an individual from Champaign County who was appearing routinely on their pawnshop lists. That person was eventually linked to 19 residential burglaries in this area, says Apperson, who never would have known about it if not for that call.

The $950 whale vertebrae

Bryant and Crowder both credit the reality show "Pawn Stars" for boosting customer traffic, even helping to legitimize the industry.

But both agree that what you see on TV isn't a true representation of their business.

No one's walking through their doors with a Super Bowl ring or a Greek Didrachm dating back to 325 B.C. And neither has autograph or history experts on speed dial.

"People bring in junk all day long that is not worth anything," said Bryant, who mentions an eight-year-old TV as an example. "Every single day. 'It's in brand new condition,' they say. 'I've been using it for six years, but it's in brand new condition.' If it's sealed in the box, it's brand new."

But people bring in valuable items, too. Even unique ones from time to time.

The most unique item Bryant says he ever bought in his 25 years in the business was a pair of whale vertebrae that belonged to a UI professor, whose son pawned them.

Bryant sold one for between $400 and $500. The $950 price tag on the second one, which weighs between 40 and 50 pounds, makes him doubt he'll ever sell it.

"I've had some students that recognized it from the professor's office," he said. "Everybody looks at it."

But pawn brokers say the largest portion of their business these days is more mundane — jewelry, power tools, electronics. (Crowder says he doesn't mess with anything more than two years old in that last category).

"If you don't stay up with electronics, you'll end up with a garage sale," he said. Same goes for jewelry. It used to be marquise-cut diamonds, then princess cut and now, round diamonds are all the rage, he says.

"The people let you know. When they come in looking for certain things," he said.

Or not looking, he added.

GPS devices were hot 10 years ago, then suddenly not so hot when smartphones became smarter. Baseball cards flew off the shelves for a few years, and now no one wants them.

The key, Crowder says, is anticipating that.

Short-term loan, anyone?

The hot items may come and go, but pawnshops have remained a steady business industry for decades.

The National Pawn Brokers Association says there are more than 10,000 shops across the country. For many of them, their bread and butter isn't buying and selling items but lending.

Pawnshops specialize in short-term loans that the industry maintains are a safety net for millions of Americans who don't have bank accounts. Another upside: They don't harm your credit rating, no matter how long it takes to pay them off.

The national average loan amount is $150, according to the NPBA, which emphasizes it's also a heavily-regulated industry at the federal, state and sometimes local levels. Pawnshops in Illinois must have a state license and are subject to many regulations, including one that bars owners from being convicted of a felony or any theft.

Crowder says state law mandates that he can't charge more than 3 percent interest, but he can tack on storage and handling fees, up to 20 percent, including the interest.

Crowder's business partner in Gold Rush II, Tim Busby, sold his Danville shop, Gold Rush, to two of his employees several years ago. Generally speaking, he says, it's a good business that's only gotten better since the advent of online sites like eBay, where pawnshops can sell items that might not be in demand locally.

That goes for seasonal items in particular.

Golf clubs might not be too popular a purchase in Champaign in December. But list them online, and within minutes you could be doing business with a duffer in Florida or Arizona.

"It's a good business model and good business if you treat people fairly and get repeat customers," Busby said.

Around the area

Danville administrators don’t want their city to take the area lead in the number of pawnshops. Aldermen will hear a resident’s case to open a fourth shop this month.