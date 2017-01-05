Couple thwarts lobby robbery at Rantoul motel

Photo by: Dave Hinton/Rantoul Press Rantoul Days Inn clerk Dustin Watson stands behind the counter across from girlfriend Katlyn Haydon. The couple thwarted a robbery at the motel early Wednesday morning.

Money wrestled away from woman who jumped over counter to get it

RANTOUL — A woman who vaulted over a 4-foot counter and tried to steal money at a Rantoul motel was thwarted by a clerk and his girlfriend early Wednesday morning.

Dustin Watson, a clerk at the Days Inn, 801 W. Champaign Ave., said he and his girlfriend, Katlyn Haydon, fought with the woman, who made it over the counter, got into the cash drawer and was trying to make off with the money. The whole thing happened about 2:30 a.m.

Rantoul police Sgt. Justin Bouse said the would-be robber was described as white, 45 years old, about 5-foot-5 and 220 pounds, with reddish brown hair in a ponytail. She had on a green coat and blue jeans.

Bouse said the woman had removed cash from the drawer and jumped back over the counter when Watson, who had been in another room, came out and confronted her.

Officers searched the area but couldn't find her.

Watson said he had stepped into another room to plug in a tablet when he heard something odd.

"I heard something up front like somebody stomping on something or banging on something," Watson said. "I came back to the (lobby) and saw the lady coming over the counter."

He said the woman had pulled a chair up to the counter to climb over it, used something to open the locked cash drawer, removed money and was on her way back over the counter when he arrived.

Watson said his girlfriend was around the corner in the bathroom when she heard the commotion. It was Watson and the would-be thief wrestling in the hallway for the money.

"She did this all in like 10 to 15 seconds," Watson said. "I chased her into the hallway. I realized she had money and wasn't going to give it up. I grabbed her by the coat, and we went to the ground."

It was at that point that Haydon joined the fracas.

Haydon grabbed the woman by the hair, and they were able to pull the money away from her.

In the process, Haydon popped three or four stitches in her stomach, where she had surgery about 10 days earlier, she said.

"Then (the woman) got up and ran," Watson said. "She elbowed my girlfriend in the stomach, and my girlfriend pushed her, and (the woman's) face kind of bounced off the glass."

She ran south down the hall and out the door.

Watson said he believes the woman had parked her car there.

He estimated the entire fight lasted "two to three minutes."

"My boyfriend acted courageously and selflessly," Haydon said.

Bouse said the money amounted to $183.

